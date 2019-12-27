Water restrictions to be eased in Sydney after downpour

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australia Officials Fight to Save Sydney’s Water Supply Amid Fires, Heat Wave Australia is trying to save its water supply during a summer plagued by heat waves and wildfires near Sydney. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:40Published on December 27, 2019 Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published on December 27, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Water crisis won't get washed away by recent deluge Sydney Water has decided that from March 1 it is safe to go back down to level 1 water restrictions.

Sydney Morning Herald 47 minutes ago



Sydney water restrictions to be eased after rain Water restrictions in the greater Sydney area will be relaxed to Level 1 on March 1 after the "biggest rain event in 20 years".

SBS 10 hours ago





Tweets about this