Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Water restrictions to be eased in Sydney after downpour

Water restrictions to be eased in Sydney after downpour

The Age Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Water restrictions to be eased in Sydney after downpourLevel 1 water restrictions will take effect from March 1, with the government hoping the two-week delay will ensure improved water quality after the bushfires.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Officials Fight to Save Sydney’s Water Supply Amid Fires, Heat Wave [Video]Australia Officials Fight to Save Sydney’s Water Supply Amid Fires, Heat Wave

Australia is trying to save its water supply during a summer plagued by heat waves and wildfires near Sydney. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:40Published

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave [Video]Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country's largest..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Water crisis won't get washed away by recent deluge

Sydney Water has decided that from March 1 it is safe to go back down to level 1 water restrictions.
Sydney Morning Herald

Sydney water restrictions to be eased after rain

Water restrictions in the greater Sydney area will be relaxed to Level 1 on March 1 after the "biggest rain event in 20 years".
SBS


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.