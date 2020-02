Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Monday. Anthopoulos also was given an additional title of president, baseball operations, while his contract was extended through the 2024 season. Snitker and his coaching staff received extensions through the 2021 season. The Braves have won […]