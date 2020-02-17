Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Drew Carey > Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, an ex of Drew Carey, dead in suspected murder

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood therapist previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found critically injured at her home Saturday and later died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills; Former Boyfriend Arrested 02:15

 A celebrity family therapist and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was murdered early Saturday morning in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and a Playa del Rey man has been arrested in the slaying. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Family Therapist Murder Investigation [Video]Family Therapist Murder Investigation

Amie Harwick, former fiance of comedian Drew Carey, was found dead in Hollywood Hills.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:43Published

LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills [Video]LAPD: Family Therapist Amie Harwick Murdered In Hollywood Hills

Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead: media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters

Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead - media

Hollywood family and sex therapist Amie Harwick died after falling from a third floor balcony and a former boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

RiverCityOtter

Jake Moore RT @usatodaylife: Dr. Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-based therapist who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found critically inj… 34 seconds ago

CLH_31

Carolyn RT @MudflapMc: Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, killed in LA; ex-boyfriend arrested - CBS News https://t.co/1… 51 seconds ago

MudflapMc

SteveMudflapMcGrew 🍗 Extra Crispy. #Cult45 Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, killed in LA; ex-boyfriend arrested - CBS News https://t.co/1auX0gjcAU 2 minutes ago

NewMexicoRoni

Butterfield 8 TDS kills too, there is a mental illness in these ppl that’s really coming to a head. Read this killers tweets . Ba… https://t.co/qWE6uUKUOg 2 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Hollywood therapist killed at her home, ex-boyfriend arrested https://t.co/qNpQBJjCC4 https://t.co/v8aBMCaNFn 3 minutes ago

AirLogicPR2433

Ryan So much for being those therapy skills being worth anything https://t.co/gw3s83qEEV 4 minutes ago

newsbeastnow

newsbeastnow Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead -media https://t.co/tALDSdLSdX 5 minutes ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @thedailybeast: High-profile Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick plunged to her death during a confrontation with an ex-boyfriend. Police a… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.