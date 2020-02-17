British DJ and producer Andrew Weatherall dies at 56

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — British music producer and DJ Andrew Weatherall, who helped bring the underground sounds of acid house to a mass audience, has died. He was 56. Weatherall's management said in a statement that he died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism. "He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the […]


