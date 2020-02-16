UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany
Monday, 17 February 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Britain issued severe flood alerts Monday, warning of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places. One woman swept away by the floodwaters was feared dead. To the east, Dennis’ gale-force winds also injured nine people in car accidents in Germany as trees crashed down onto roads […]
CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands. The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings still in place for the region.