UK issues severe flood warnings; storm injures 9 in Germany

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain issued severe flood alerts Monday, warning of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks’ worth of rain in some places. One woman swept away by the floodwaters was feared dead. To the east, Dennis’ gale-force winds also injured nine people in car accidents in Germany as trees crashed down onto roads […]
News video: Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds

Storm Dennis: Trampoline taken hostage by strong winds 00:29

 CCTV footage captures the moment a trampoline is taken hostage by strong winds amid Storm Dennis, in Dudley, West Midlands. The area has been hard-hit by the storm, with five severe weather warnings still in place for the region.

Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis [Video]Hereford almost underwater after being flooded by Storm Dennis

Dramatic aerial footage show Hereford almost completely cut off after the city suffered the worst weekend of flooding in its history.On Monday (17/2) there were 38 flood warnings and alerts across..

Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas [Video]Storm Dennis: Residents and their pets evacuated from flood-hit areas

Emergency services have evacuated residents in flood affected towns and villages in South Wales after Storm Dennis dropped a month's worth of rain in 48 hours.

U.K. grapples with severe floods, death toll expected to rise

Britain issued severe flood warnings Monday, advising of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks' worth of rain in some places. One woman swept...
CTV News

Storm Dennis: Flood threat remains after weekend of disruption

Eight severe flood warnings are in place in England, after a weekend of heavy rain and wind.
BBC News Also reported by •Gloucestershire Echo

