Several injured as Storm Dennis rips through Germany

Deutsche Welle Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Dubbed Storm Victoria in Germany, multiple accidents occurred across the country after reported winds of 172 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, the UK's weather service warned of heavy rain in the wake of Storm Dennis.
News video: Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales

Storm Dennis: Watch footage of landslide near Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales 05:54

 Eyewitness video of a landslide blocking a road on the way to Pontsticill in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.

Mum-of-two with no insurance films desperate scenes inside home ruined by Storm Dennis [Video]Mum-of-two with no insurance films desperate scenes inside home ruined by Storm Dennis

This is the moment a family of four discovered Storm Dennis had left their home knee-deep in water. Video filmed by mum-of-two Vicki Leclerc, 32, filmed at 3am on Sunday morning (February 16) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:48Published

Scary moment couple in car get caught out by tidal surge during Storm Dennis [Video]Scary moment couple in car get caught out by tidal surge during Storm Dennis

This is the scary moment a driver and his wife got caught out by a sudden tidal surge during Storm Dennis. Video shows the driver parked on Benone beach in Northern Ireland, surrounded by other..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:18Published


Storm Dennis: 12 pictures that show massive impact of flooding

SEVERAL streets have been evacuated, homes left without power and roads shut due to deep floods after Storm Dennis hit the county.
Hereford Times Also reported by •BBC News

Storm Dennis: Met Office upgrade warnings ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham fixtures this weekend

Storm Dennis: Met Office upgrade warnings ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham fixtures this weekendSeveral Premier League fixtures could be at risk of postponement this weekend due to the impending Storm Dennis, with the Met Office upgrading the warning over...
Football.london Also reported by •BBC News

