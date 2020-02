KSDK News The game's best player is speaking out about the Astros' cheating scandal https://t.co/WUYN2UoBUn 4 minutes ago Brad Berreman Mike Trout rips cheating Astros for sign-stealing @FanSided https://t.co/2Rz0TTgSmo 8 minutes ago Lori Holland RT @usatodaysports: Mike Trout on the Astros: "They cheated. I don't agree with the punishment. I lost respect for some of those guys." htt… 8 minutes ago Chelsey RT @971theticketxyt: Mike Trout Rips Cheating Astros, Calls For Bigger Punishment https://t.co/Ql6F5NQyGB 12 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports Mike Trout on the Astros: "They cheated. I don't agree with the punishment. I lost respect for some of those guys." https://t.co/TyUMJ6zjlg 17 minutes ago TheFanSource🗣📰 Mike Trout rips cheating Astros, calls for bigger punishment https://t.co/i2WfPRFS5M 20 minutes ago 740TheFAN Mike Trout rips cheating Astros, calls for bigger punishment https://t.co/DGi4bhhLJw 21 minutes ago 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 RT @Joshstrangehill: And here come the pretzels. https://t.co/8QkLcvgiSN 33 minutes ago