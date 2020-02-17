Moody’s cuts India GDP forecast; ‘demand, credit growth critical’

Improved indicators indicate economy may have stabilised

You Might Like

Tweets about this FarHaN MaHmooD RT @i_theindian: Moody's Investors Service has cut India's 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to 5.4% from 6.6%. At the sa… 8 minutes ago Farhan Ali RT @ashokgehlot51: Moody's has revised its growth forecast & it says,India's GDP growth rate for 2020 will be down to 5.4%,much lower than… 10 minutes ago Shagufta Gahlot RT @chinmoyee5: Moody's Investors slashed India's growth forecast to 5.4% for 2020 from 6.6% projected earlier on slower than expected econ… 11 minutes ago Dhruv Rastogi RT @livemint: Moody's cuts India 2020 GDP forecast to 5.4%, recovery seen delayed (report by @Armilu) https://t.co/TZj2V0r0xx https://t.… 18 minutes ago Ashish Kaul RT @ShankkarAiyar: Moodys cuts Indias 2020 growth forecast to 5.4 % amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/u2alApnbyT 23 minutes ago Chaddi Bhagwat RT @AshokeKumarSen: Moody's cuts india GDP growth forecast for 2020 from 6.6% to 5.4% ! 39 minutes ago