Godrej Properties buys land worth ₹1,359 cr. in Delhi

Hindu Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), in one of the largest land transactions in the country, has announced the purchase of 26 acres land in Ashok Vihar, Delh
Godrej Properties buys land worth ₹1,359 crore in Delhi

It is one of the largest land transactions in the country
