Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Diamond Princess (ship) > Why did US break Diamond Princess coronavirus quarantine? 'Something went awry'

Why did US break Diamond Princess coronavirus quarantine? 'Something went awry'

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A top health official at the National Institutes of Health shed light on the decision to evacuate passengers from the Diamond Princess.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends

Passengers begin leaving Diamond Princess ship as quarantine ends 02:49

 About 500 people expected to leave cruise ship on Wednesday while over 2,000 passengers and crew remain.

Recent related videos from verified sources

2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan [Video]2 cruise ship passengers with coronavirus die in Japan

Two passengers taken off the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess after being infected with the new virus have died.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine [Video]Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine

Japan is standing by its decision to end the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britons from deadly Diamond Princess coronavirus cruise ship to land at location near A303

Britons from deadly Diamond Princess coronavirus cruise ship to land at location near A303They will be sent for further quarantine in the UK
Western Gazette

First batch of Diamond Princess Passengers arrive in Hong Kong to face further quarantine

More than 100 Hong Kong residents who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise in Japan for over two weeks landed on Thursday morning in the Asian...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.