Barcelona deny link to social media attacks on own players

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Barcelona deny hiring a firm to produce disparaging social media posts aimed at its own players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique.
Recent related news from verified sources

Barcelona denies role in social media attacks on players

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona on Monday denied accusations it hired a company to make negative comments about its own players and opponents on social media...
Seattle Times

Social Media Scandal To Fuel Speculation Surrounding Messi’s Future At Barcelona

Sensational claims that Barcelona hired a social media company to bolster the image of senior officials at the club while tarnishing that of players including...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

