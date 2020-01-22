Global  

Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, air strikes under way

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Syrian army said on Monday it had taken full control of dozens of towns in Aleppo's northwestern countryside and it would press on with its campaign to wipe out militant groups "wherever they are found".
News video: Syrian government forces seize most of Aleppo province

Syrian government forces seize most of Aleppo province 01:47

At least 21 killed in air raid in Syria's Idlib [Video]At least 21 killed in air raid in Syria's Idlib

Bombing reported in Ariha town as Russian and Syrian government forces continue offensive on rebel-held Idlib.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo [Video]At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

Family of eight, including six children, among those killed by air attack in Syria, according to residents.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo, pledge to eradicate remaining insurgents

The Syrian army said on Monday it had taken full control of dozens of towns in Aleppo's northwestern countryside and it would press on with its campaign to wipe...
Reuters

Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo to eradicate insurgents

Syrian forces consolidate control of Aleppo to eradicate insurgentsThe advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing towards the border with Turkey in the biggest single displacement of the nine-year-old...
Jerusalem Post


