U.N. envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

Reuters Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The top United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned on Monday the use of hunting rifles loaded with birdshot against peaceful protesters in Baghdad and urged the government to ensure those demonstrating are not harmed.
