Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Andrew Sabisky is believed to have said he wanted to help the government, "not be a distraction".
Boris Johnson's adviser Andrew Sabisky sparks fury with eugenics comments

Boris Johnson's adviser Andrew Sabisky sparks fury with eugenics commentsBoris Johnson is under mounting pressure to sack Andrew Sabisky
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Daily RecordFT.com

No 10 refuses to condemn adviser's remarks

Labour calls for Andrew Sabisky to be sacked over comments on race and eugenics reportedly made by him.
BBC News Also reported by •FT.comSydney Morning Herald

ArthurBraby

Arthur Braby RT @boblister_poole: Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/7jZcNZMBax 16 seconds ago

Chowdhuryrahat

رهط شودري RT @BBCPolitics: Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/Bh3bQpOt5y 18 seconds ago

MissCarrieW

carrie w Well. If this isn't an excellent example of why proper employment processes are important. BBC News - Andrew Sabi… https://t.co/6BFRZ2jSM7 19 seconds ago

superhotbitch

CatP RT @Ellif_DWulfe: Number 10 realised it was to blatant a show of racism and forced contraception for the poor. They'll try again later more… 49 seconds ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/ds7hxrqzEy +1 UKBot #UK #news 51 seconds ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/K1njIK0Dw3 https://t.co/S8H3X2pFr3 2 minutes ago

Rhodes040

D Rhodes RT @BBCNews: Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/TzEqInl346 4 minutes ago

JimCaddis

Jim Caddis BBC News - Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments https://t.co/RFQwvFs89P 4 minutes ago

