Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to combat climate change

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Wisconsin Sen. Baldwin makes point with claim on costs of climate change damage in U.S. Weather catastrophes are not only dangerous and deadly, they are costly. PolitiFact Wisconsin looks at a claim about the financial cost of climate change. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:23Published 2 weeks ago