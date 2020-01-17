Cavs, coach John Beilein plotting next steps in rough season

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Beilein has admitted that losing NBA games has hit him hard. Maybe too hard. The 67-year-old former Michigan coach struggled to get through the season’s unofficial first half with the young Cavaliers, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. It’s not clear if he’ll make it until the end. […] 👓 View full article

