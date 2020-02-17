Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
An estimated 38,000 runners had been expected to participate in the annual event, one of the largest marathons in the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 Tokyo Marathon limited to only a few hundred elite participants due to coronavirus outbreak

The event was initially set to have around 38,000 participants
CBS Sports

Facing uptick in virus infections, Japan moves to limit public crowds

Japan said on Monday it would limit public crowds in Tokyo to prevent further spread of the deadly coronavirus, scrapping the emperor's birthday celebrations and...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LUCIANOVASILE1

LUCIANO VASILE RT @nytimes: The Tokyo Marathon, one of the world’s largest races, has been restricted to elite runners because of new cases of the coronav… 3 seconds ago

beaverton503

cheeez RT @CNN: Next month's Tokyo Marathon has been restricted to elite athletes only following the novel coronavirus outbreak, organizers say. O… 16 seconds ago

barranco6732

barranco6732 Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/eL5SZivjqL https://t.co/7e1m28QRUI 4 minutes ago

InsiderSpirit

InsiderSpirit Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/CzSKFXhEOo https://t.co/fnTMnIgMK2 9 minutes ago

tosamoto

Ryouma【안녕安寧 (^o^)/ 한일 우호韓日友好】 RT @justinmccurry: Tokyo marathon cancels mass race over coronavirus scare https://t.co/w1eG4KShmJ 10 minutes ago

brubakerny

Miguel Ángel RT @guardian_sport: Tokyo marathon restricted to elite runners over coronavirus scare. Story: @seaningle https://t.co/tZm4YK6fXA 24 minutes ago

k29664911

tom Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak – The New York Times https://t.co/6Fou2KtnL8 25 minutes ago

ScottRegehr

Scott Regehr Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/ZbPxLIcclP 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.