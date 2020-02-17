Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dwight Ball stepping down as Newfoundland and Labrador premier

Dwight Ball stepping down as Newfoundland and Labrador premier

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador after months of scandals have besieged the House of Assembly.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball announces resignation

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dwight Ball, has announced that he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.
CTV News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.