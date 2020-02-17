Dwight Ball stepping down as Newfoundland and Labrador premier Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador after months of scandals have besieged the House of Assembly. 👓 View full article

Recent related news from verified sources Newfoundland and Labrador premier Dwight Ball announces resignation The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dwight Ball, has announced that he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

