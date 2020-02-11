Review: Grizzled Harrison Ford works but the digital dogs don't in 'The Call of the Wild'

Harrison Ford dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (February 10) and President Donald Trump came up in the conversation about while discussing his new...

Harrison Ford Cracked Up by Late Night Show's Shade at Donald Trump The 'Indiana Jones' star stops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote new film 'The Call of the Wild' when he is presented with a mock poster for the film featuring...

AceShowbiz 6 days ago



