Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Review: Grizzled Harrison Ford works but the digital dogs don't in 'The Call of the Wild'

Review: Grizzled Harrison Ford works but the digital dogs don't in 'The Call of the Wild'

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Harrison Ford gives the story life as a rugged outdoorsman but digital dogs are a mixed breed in new Jack London adaptation 'The Call of the Wild.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild'

Get Outside And Discover 'The Call Of The Wild' 05:08

 REI helps us enjoy the outdoors in prep of the new Harrison Ford movie

Recent related videos from verified sources

Control Your Digital Business Information [Video]Control Your Digital Business Information

Looking for ways to effectively grow and improve your business? Tim Vertz from Vertz Marketing is back with the latest installment of ‘Small Business Monday’ which educates small business owners..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:05Published

K-19 The Widowmaker Movie (2002) Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard [Video]K-19 The Widowmaker Movie (2002) Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Peter Sarsgaard

K-19 The Widowmaker Movie Trailer (2002) Plot synopsis: When Russia's first nuclear submarine malfunctions on its maiden voyage, the crew must race to save the ship and prevent a nuclear..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harrison Ford Calls Trump a 'Son of a Bitch' on 'Kimmel' - Watch!

Harrison Ford dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (February 10) and President Donald Trump came up in the conversation about while discussing his new...
Just Jared Also reported by •geek.com

Harrison Ford Cracked Up by Late Night Show's Shade at Donald Trump

The 'Indiana Jones' star stops by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to promote new film 'The Call of the Wild' when he is presented with a mock poster for the film featuring...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cineskop

Cineskop Review: Grizzled Harrison Ford works but the digital dogs don't in 'The Call of the Wild' https://t.co/q0GCPjWnir 8 minutes ago

TomCruiseShare

Tom Cruise Share Review: Grizzled Harrison Ford works but the digital dogs don't in 'The Call of the Wild' - USA TODAY https://t.co/VgVxgfdAvS 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.