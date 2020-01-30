Bolton book remains stuck in White House classification review

By Jan Wolfe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, raised concern on Monday about his unpublished...

The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: ‘You Can’t B*tch’ That They’re Holding Up Your Book, ‘You Held Up the Country!’ ABC’s The View ripped into former national security advisor John Bolton over his new book and his argument that the White House is holding up publication due...

Mediaite 2 hours ago



