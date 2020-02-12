Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Roger Stone > Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone

Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone

USATODAY.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
An association of federal judges has called an emergency meeting after Attorney General William Barr intervened in the case of Trump ally Roger Stone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case

Judges To Hold Meeting After DOJ's Intervention In Roger Stone Case 01:06

 The Federal Judges Association plans to discuss the Justice Department's involvement in politically charged cases.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was being treated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

Roger Stone Sentencing Set [Video]Roger Stone Sentencing Set

Tthe South Florida-based friend of President Donald Trump will be sentenced as scheduled on seven federal counts on Thursday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

👉 Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone - USA TODAY via Hvper.com


Upworthy Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast Telegraph

U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone's request for a new trial: filing

A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day...
Reuters Also reported by •CBC.ca

Tweets about this

quippingalong

❌The Quipper🇺🇸👍❤⚘ RT @TomFitton: Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting. This sure looks like an anti-@realDonaldTrump political meeting and, if… 16 seconds ago

paulcshipley

Paul Shipley @RepMattGaetz Holy crap. This seems like a big deal. Any legal types out there want to weigh in on whether this is… https://t.co/rMJOCnY3Zj 32 seconds ago

ladolcevitaone

Michele Carbone RT @JoeNBC: Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of close Trump ally. The Judicial Branch is un… 34 seconds ago

karihamilton28

Kari RT @windthin: 1/3 Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone https://t.co/… 36 seconds ago

rosedixontx

Rose RT @Boyd_2650: 🔴🔵So, is this a Federal Judges Association FILLED WITH LIBERAL JUDGES with an agenda? Because if it is, they will get no whe… 48 seconds ago

songbir77694256

songbird RT @mccaffreyr3: Federal judges' association calls emergency meeting after DOJ intervenes in case of Trump ally Roger Stone. THE RULE OF LA… 55 seconds ago

Proudwhiteamer4

Proudwhiteamerican1 Federal Judges Association calls for emergency meeting amid DOJ intervention in Roger Stone case Let me say this t… https://t.co/a6OgIEz4rj 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.