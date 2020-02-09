Pete Buttigieg’s next test: Winning over minority voters

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — So far, Pete Buttigieg has made it look easy. The once little-known former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city vaulted over a former vice president and several U.S. senators in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire presidential primary. The 38-year-old’s fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many […] 👓 View full article

