Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The publicity-shy Mr. Portis earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s “least-known great writer.”
'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

Charles Portis, the reclusive Arkansas writer known for the classic Western novel "True Grit" and the wry humor that filled his works, died on Monday at the age...
Reuters

Charles Portis: True Grit novelist dies aged 86

Portis was among the most admired authors to nearly vanish from public consciousness in his own lifetime
Independent

