Terry McCarty RT @HighSierraMan: Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/6F7e3PK31Y 8 minutes ago Steven Gaydos Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/6F7e3PK31Y 12 minutes ago Jónatan Sark RT @PublishersWkly: Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 | @nytimes https://t.co/pt02HpnHqM https://t.co/xVYAtXDCxD 12 minutes ago Bill Beuttler Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/7FbUd3VwQ5 12 minutes ago JPete RT @donwinslow: RIP. A truly great writer. Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/LIVUMtgy28 15 minutes ago stew Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 PLEASE LIKE,SHARE and RETWEET https://t.co/5WdK5cTkOm... https://t.co/5LQzBnIVRW 18 minutes ago Will Mayo Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/XX6K5Yo9DB 21 minutes ago Sean Langen RT @allenmendenhall: Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 - The New York Times https://t.co/klEENj8K1i 21 minutes ago