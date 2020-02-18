Hoffman, Ekblad lead Panthers past Sharks 5-3

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov and Mike Hoffman scored, Aaron Ekblad had two assists and the slumping Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Monday. Colton Sceviour, Anton Stralman and Vincent Trocheck also scored for Florida, which had lost six of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots, and the Panthers moved within two […] 👓 View full article

