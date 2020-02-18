Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4

Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also scored. Mangiapane’s 12th goal […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4

Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkaterSkip101

Skater Skip "Mangiapane Scores 3 Times as Flames Beat Ducks 6-4" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/aPS8QFpZvi 24 minutes ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Mangiapane Scores 3 Times as Flames Beat Ducks 6-4" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/VA3p0qThEJ 34 minutes ago

texsaspost

texaspost Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4 https://t.co/kQ3xqku6Iz https://t.co/IwDtnaTTMk 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.