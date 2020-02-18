Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also scored. Mangiapane’s 12th goal […] 👓 View full article

