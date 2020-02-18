Global  

Earl of Snowdon: Queen's nephew and his wife to divorce

BBC News Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
David Armstrong-Jones and his wife Serena are separating after 26 years, a spokesman says.
royalwhisper

royal whispers RT @SuSaNhaSiaNi: The second royal divorce in less than a week. The Queen's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, is also separating. https://t.co/F… 3 minutes ago

petejkw

P.J.K-W. Earl of Snowdon: Queen's nephew and his wife to divorce. I am sorry to read this and I wish them all the best.… https://t.co/9iR7x5cn21 13 minutes ago

67Ahli

AhLi 67 BBC News - Earl of Snowdon: Queen's nephew and his wife to divorce https://t.co/enuva7A2C3 13 minutes ago

JamieoJohnson

Jamie Johnson Two divorces in less than a week. The Royal family rocked by another split, with the Queen’s nephew calling time o… https://t.co/bXvK7k6iGN 17 minutes ago

zelafrica

ZelafricaMedia Queen's Nephew, Lord Snowdon to divorce in yet more royal family heartache for Queen. _______ THE Queen was hit by… https://t.co/1RQEt1a8NT 22 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Queen’s nephew Earl of Snowdon announces ‘amicable divorce’ – Yahoo News https://t.co/I5abq5b0iT 23 minutes ago

SueJon8

SueJon RT @RoyaNikkhah: A second royal divorce a announced in as many weeks. After confirmation of Peter and Autumn Phillips’ split last week, the… 23 minutes ago

Marplesmarbles

Marplesmarbles Earl of Snowdon: Queen's nephew and his wife to divorce https://t.co/9szk1DoT4h 27 minutes ago

