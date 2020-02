Japan is aiming to start trials soon using an HIV treatment for the coronavirus , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Briton who tested positive for coronavirus on board ship was on honeymoon A British man on board a cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus was on his honeymoon, a fellow passenger has revealed. David Abel, a fellow passenger on the quarantined Diamond Princess.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published 2 weeks ago The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:13Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Japan plans HIV drug trials to fight coronavirus as Diamond Princess cases rise Japan plans to start trials of HIV medications to treat coronavirus patients as an increase in the number of cases poses a growing threat to the economy and...

Reuters 8 hours ago



Japan plans HIV drug trials for coronavirus, cruise ship evacuations continue Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with coronavirus as the growing number of cases poses an increasing threat to the country's...

Reuters 15 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this