Denny Hamlin Wins Daytona 500 After Ryan Newman’s Crash

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Hamlin emerged from a tight race, which ended with a serious wreck involving Newman, to win the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row.
Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lap

Denny Hamlin wins Daytona 500 as Ryan Newman’s car flips, catches fire on last lapIn a green-white flag-checker overtime battle, Ryan Newman was sent into the wall as he tried to hold off Ryan Blaney, allowing Denny Hamlin to secure his second...
Ryan Newman crash update: Serious wreck on final lap of the Daytona 500 sends Newman to the hospital

There was a concerning accident involving Newman's No. 6 car at the finish in Daytona
