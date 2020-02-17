Global  

M-A-S-H Actor Kellye Nakahara Wallett Dies at 72

TIME Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Recent related news from verified sources

Kellye Nakahara Wallett of “M-A-S-H” dies at age 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellye Nakahara Wallett, a film and television actress best known for playing Lt. Nurse Kellye Yamato on “M-A-S-H,” has died at age 72. Son...
Seattle Times

Tweets about this

alphazbeta

beta New top story from Time: M-A-S-H Actor Kellye Nakahara Wallett Dies at 72 https://t.co/TuviAOxeqZ Associated Press… https://t.co/QvLy4i8lI4 4 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick M-A-S-H Actor Kellye Nakahara Wallett Dies at 72: Wallett died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer, her son sai… https://t.co/KyrWpXO6v6 10 hours ago

