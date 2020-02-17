Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Charles Portis > 'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

'True Grit' author Charles Portis dies at 86

Reuters Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Charles Portis, the reclusive Arkansas writer known for the classic Western novel "True Grit" and the wry humor that filled his works, died on Monday at the age of 86 after battling a long illness, the New York Times reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86

The publicity-shy Mr. Portis earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s “least-known great writer.”
NYTimes.com

Charles Portis: True Grit novelist dies aged 86

Portis was among the most admired authors to nearly vanish from public consciousness in his own lifetime
Independent


Tweets about this

movieguy28

Brandon Scales RT @CNN: Charles Portis, best known as the author of the novel "True Grit," died on Monday at the age of 86, according to his brother. http… 33 seconds ago

basketofjenn

Baked Indiana RT @Livid2point0: Charles Portis, author of 'True Grit,' dies at 86 https://t.co/sgzYWPBUSD 2 minutes ago

avi_rules16

Avinash Yadav RT @donwinslow: RIP. A truly great writer. Charles Portis, Elusive Author of ‘True Grit,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/LIVUMtgy28 3 minutes ago

ryepolisciguy

Ryan RT @nytimes: Charles Portis, the author of “True Grit” who earned a modest but devoted readership and accolades as America’s "least-known g… 7 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/XYgZ0z1FQ0 Novelist Charles Portis, the author of such works as True Grit and Norwood, has died today… https://t.co/I6PTiQCUHl 7 minutes ago

kostuch

Pale Blue Dot. 🌎 RT @washingtonpost: “True Grit” author Charles Portis, “our least-known great novelist,” dies at 86 https://t.co/f47fTqql54 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.