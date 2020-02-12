Mexico attorney general says case of ex-oil chief ‘symbolic’

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Until recently, Mexico had done little to pursue corruption revealed by the investigation into Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has ensnared politicians, business leaders, and even former and sitting presidents in other Latin American countries. Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero has no doubt why: “Evidently because there was a formula […]
