Bolton warns of possible ‘censorship’ of his White House memoir

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Former national security adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration could block his memoir that describes his interaction with the president over Ukraine. “I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said Monday in a talk at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. “This is an effort to write history, and I did it the best I […]
News video: White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book 00:43

 John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the contents of his highly anticipated book. The administration has argued much of the book can't be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book [Video]White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book

The White House letter sent to Bolton comes as President Donald Trump was tweeting about his former national security advisor. It was days before a published report connected the president to demand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton: Book leaks about Ukraine were 'the sprinkles on an ice cream sundae'

Former national security advisor John Bolton expressed his frustrations Monday about the "censorship" from the White House regarding his new book.
USATODAY.com

Bolton Hints at Further Revelations if He Overcomes White House ‘Censorship’

DURHAM, N.C. — John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, suggested on Monday that his unpublished book contained far more...
Seattle Times

