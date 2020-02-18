Global  

Ryan Newman taken to hospital after violent crash in last lap of Daytona 500

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash just as Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 Monday at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Rushed to Hospital After Major Crash at Daytona 500

Race car driver Ryan Newman was rushed to the hospital after a horrific crash occurred during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday (February 17) in Daytona...
Just Jared

Daytona 500 Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to Hospital

Daytona 500 Ends With Horrifying Crash, Driver Ryan Newman Taken to HospitalNASCAR driver *Ryan Newman* was rushed to the hospital earlier tonight after a horrifying crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Mediaite Also reported by •cbs4.comThe AgeFOX SportsCBS SportsCBS 2NYTimes.com

aeckman

Angie Eckman RT @wsyx6: #BREAKING: NASCAR says Ryan Newman is in serious condition after a crash at Daytona, but doctors indicate his injuries are not l… 6 seconds ago

pilot_day

DAY PILOT (IFB) TRUMP MEGA KAG PROLIFE 2A RT @CommodusJTrump: Ryan Newman's been in a bad crash at Race in Daytona. He's been taken to hospital. Prayers up, everybody!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https:/… 12 seconds ago

GennyPhillips10

Genny Phillips RT @cjtruth: Pray for Ryan Newman. Sickening wreck. He is being taken to the hospital. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/9bpt81Zi0v 16 seconds ago

sarah_mc2019

Sarah McLaughlin RT @LeafChronicle: Ryan Newman taken to hospital after violent crash in last lap of Daytona 500 https://t.co/vRbY6zkuu1 18 seconds ago

SeanMartinNFL

Sean Martin ✭ RT @SiriusXMNASCAR: Ryan Newman was helped from his car and was taken directly to a local area hospital by ambulance. We will provide offi… 21 seconds ago

gothichobo

aaron RT @RyanFieldABC: You don’t fully understand the magnitude of a crash until you see a picture like this. Ryan Newman has been taken to an… 22 seconds ago

nnifshay

nnif shay 🐬 RT @TDesOrmeau: UPDATE: Ryan Newman is in serious condition, but his injuries are not life threatening. https://t.co/Bhcm2CdzE0 27 seconds ago

Tanner23Knotts

Tanner Knotts RT @rubbinisracing: Prayers up for Ryan Newman. Being taken to the hospital after a terrible wreck https://t.co/KDUuEchg4s 39 seconds ago

