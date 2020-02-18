Global  

Education watchdog will probe St Kevin's child protection standards

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Victoria’s education regulator will review whether St Kevin’s College’s has breached state-imposed standards for managing the risk of child abuse in schools.
vjmahon

💧Vince Mahon RT @adamlcarey: Victoria's education watchdog, the VRQA, will probe St Kevin's child protection standards and if has a strong enough cultur… 3 minutes ago

DuskaSulicich

Duska Sulicich BREAKING: Education watchdog will probe St Kevin's child protection standards https://t.co/35A0EBjddX via @theage 4 minutes ago

adamlcarey

Adam Carey Victoria's education watchdog, the VRQA, will probe St Kevin's child protection standards and if has a strong enoug… https://t.co/CySnAFdKN1 5 minutes ago

