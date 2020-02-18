Education watchdog will probe St Kevin's child protection standards Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Victoria’s education regulator will review whether St Kevin’s College’s has breached state-imposed standards for managing the risk of child abuse in schools. 👓 View full article

