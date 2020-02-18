Global  

Bengali actor and former Trinamool MP Tapas Paul passes away

Hindu Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
He had been suffering from heart ailments for the past few years.
News video: Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest

Bengali actor and former TMC MP Tapas Pal dies of cardiac arrest 01:33

 Former TMC MP Tapas Pal died on February 18. Tapas Pal died due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor-turned-politician is survived by his wife and daughter. Pal was elected to Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Bengali actor and former MP Tapas Paul passes away

He had been suffering from heart ailments.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •DNA

