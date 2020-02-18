Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday night, hospitalizing him with non-life-threatening injuries. NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his car, saying he is in serious condition at nearby Halifax Medical Center. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500 02:14

 Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500. Newman, 42, was injured in a last-lap wreck in Monday's race at Daytona..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash [Video]NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Newman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to his racing team.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash

Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crashRyan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life-threatening injuries
FOX Sports

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

BrendeJack

Brende Jack RT @CNN: NASCAR driver Ryan Newman's car spun toward the rail, flipped over, got slammed by another car and eventually erupted into a fiery… 2 minutes ago

truckstopdoug

Jet fuel cant melt steal beams fyi RT @AustinKellerman: LOOK: New angle of the Ryan Newman wreck from @myfox8. Newman is in serious condition. Doctors say his injuries are n… 2 minutes ago

ElleNaturale7

Elle Van RT @DenisPhillips28: Update: Ryan Newman is in serious condition with NON life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/a4VIeNQMbh 3 minutes ago

BucklesandBulls

Buckles and Bulls RT @BucklesandBulls: #DAYTONA500 Was one for the ages. We are thankful that @RyanJNewman's injuries were not life threatening. Denny Haml… 4 minutes ago

BookJailer

Steve Salhany Ryan Newman doesn't have life-threatening injuries, Aubrey Huff has been told to go pound sand by the Giants, and s… https://t.co/YpVi0DDATN 5 minutes ago

WENYBrandonM

Brandon Menard @StaceyJoWhite @NASCARONFOX I’ve been a lifelong Earnhardt fan. I will forever remember where I was when Dale Earnh… https://t.co/QMN9Vibhiu 5 minutes ago

Surf_Rescue_Vet

Scott 🔥 VIDEO: Ryan Newman in horrific crash at end of the Daytona 500 last night as Denny Hamlin wins. | Fox Sports:… https://t.co/dNcU4Tpk1Y 5 minutes ago

dailyblastlive

Daily Blast LIVE NASCAR's Ryan Newman's injuries said to be "not life threatening" following serious crash at Daytona 500 🔗… https://t.co/8MH9zWZuWN 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.