Sydney challenges await Santa Ana Lane

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Champion sprinter Santa Ana Lane won't be seen in Melbourne this autumn, with Freedman racing setting the Challenge Stakes at Randwick as his first-up assignment.
