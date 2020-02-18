Sydney challenges await Santa Ana Lane Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Champion sprinter Santa Ana Lane won't be seen in Melbourne this autumn, with Freedman racing setting the Challenge Stakes at Randwick as his first-up assignment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this DIYMike RT @FreedmanRacing: "His fitness probably wouldn't be up to a 1200 [metre race] down the straight yet. READ: https://t.co/LX7RAFPWYN https… 18 minutes ago Freedman Racing "His fitness probably wouldn't be up to a 1200 [metre race] down the straight yet. READ: https://t.co/LX7RAFPWYN https://t.co/KoawTYyCOI 19 minutes ago Damien Ractliffe Champion sprinter Santa Ana Lane won't be seen in Melbourne this autumn, with @FreedmanRacing setting the Challenge… https://t.co/UHHQ9U1d6C 1 hour ago