Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > India's top court orders equal roles for women in army

India's top court orders equal roles for women in army

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The government had opposed women in roles such as colonels and brigadiers, saying soldiers were not "mentally schooled to accept women officers in command".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News

SC orders Army to grant permanent commission to women officers| OneIndia News 01:25

 The Supreme Court ordered the Army to grant permanent commission to women officers, upholding the Delhi HC 2010 verdict. The top court dismissed the Centre's arguments against such roles for women as sexist stereotypes. The Centre had earlier argued that women are not fit for such roles due to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army [Video]SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court ahs has given a big boost to end gender bias in the Indian Army. The SC ordered the Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Army within three months.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News [Video]All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

Its a big day for the women as the SC has ruled that there would be permanent commission for the women in the Army. Court pulled up the centre saying that we need to change our mindsets.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India’s top court grants equal rights to women in army

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Monday ordered the federal government to grant permanent commission and command positions to female officers in the...
Seattle Times

India's top court grants equal rights to women in army

Currently, female officers can serve for only 10 to 14 years in the army.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dharnniiel

DADDY RT @AJENews: India's top court orders equal roles for women in army https://t.co/TzusuCx931 https://t.co/A1TnuGzcEb 39 seconds ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News India's top court orders equal roles for women in army https://t.co/TzusuCx931 https://t.co/A1TnuGzcEb 4 minutes ago

OManojKumar

Feku PhD in Entire Political Science😛 RT @DrJwalaG: SC Orders Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women in Army, Ensure Equal Footing in Appointments . Women in the Army is… 15 minutes ago

cassbdb

Sushil Singh RT @singhabhi_web: Who was opposing permanent commission for women? The answer is within the judgement and comments. Read.. SC Orders Ce… 49 minutes ago

truthnotfm

truthnotfm India's top court orders equal roles for women in army https://t.co/JDmZkn3Tjc via @theage 59 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ India's top court orders equal roles for women in army https://t.co/axotrNdgLW | @theage https://t.co/thkBMfDYlh 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web India's top court orders equal roles for women in army https://t.co/Kj4XuLkN4a https://t.co/8JJBYm063x 1 hour ago

KhalidKirmani

khalid jamil kirmani India's Top Court Orders Equal Roles for Women in Army https://t.co/2NT0MR3IKA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.