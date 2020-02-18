Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Florida A&M 81-71 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Da’Shawn Phillip scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Florida A&M 81-71 on Monday night. Ahmad Frost made eight of the Hawks’ season-high 20 assists and had two steals and scored seven points. Canaan Bartley added five assists. Glen Anderson scored 13 points and AJ Cheeseman had […] 👓 View full article

