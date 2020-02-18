Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Florida A&M 81-71

Md.-Eastern Shore defeats Florida A&M 81-71

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Da’Shawn Phillip scored 14 points with eight rebounds and Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Florida A&M 81-71 on Monday night. Ahmad Frost made eight of the Hawks’ season-high 20 assists and had two steals and scored seven points. Canaan Bartley added five assists. Glen Anderson scored 13 points and AJ Cheeseman had […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone video of Sharks close to shore New Smyrna Beach [Video]Drone video of Sharks close to shore New Smyrna Beach

Drone video of Sharks close to shore New Smyrna Beach

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.