Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The resignation came after silence from Downing Street about an adviser who once said blacks have lower IQs than whites.
Pressure piles on Boris Johnson as comments emerge from aide suggesting immigration be tied to 'racial differences in intelligence'

Post under Andrew Sabisky's name suggested 'genetic' basis to differences in IQ
