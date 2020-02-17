DP Survive Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments by STEPHEN CASTLE https://t.co/VaG6HucULT https://t.co/WtBvU2IR7x 9 minutes ago Abd laziz Oubairouk Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments#World https://t.co/ddvuajwoPc 10 minutes ago Marinka van Dam Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments https://t.co/gy5VCGHHrB 19 minutes ago Judyth Mermelstein RT @laurenweinstein: And Johnson himself is almost as bad: Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments - https://t.co/8thSeT… 25 minutes ago Yaadlinks Radio "Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments" by STEPHEN CASTLE via NYT https://t.co/2KBQDN0vPs 26 minutes ago K Dubb Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments https://t.co/NdXV2t1YxG #mustread #feedly 39 minutes ago Patrick Tineo Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments https://t.co/JaCH5OFEzO https://t.co/HnLYhkoNpi 50 minutes ago Lauren Weinstein And Johnson himself is almost as bad: Boris Johnson Aide Quits After Furor Over Racial Comments -… https://t.co/dbSOiEcaQ9 50 minutes ago