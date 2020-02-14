Global  

Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A proposed Alabama law would require all men get a vasectomy after they turn 50. The sponsor says the bill is a response to abortion bans.
News video: Ted Cruz’s Vasectomy Double Standard

Ted Cruz’s Vasectomy Double Standard 01:18

 The Republican senator is appalled that an Alabama state representative is trying to take away a man’s reproductive rights.

Alabama lawmaker introduces ‘vasectomy bill’ in response to abortion ban

An Alabama state lawmaker introduced a bill on Thursday that would require men to get a vasectomy after their 50th birthday — a measure, she said, that will...
In response to abortion restrictions, Alabama lawmaker's bill would require vasectomies

An Alabama Democratic lawmaker has a unique response to a recent law limiting abortion rights in the state: require men to undergo vasectomies either when they...
angelfritz365

Angel RT @SafetyPinDaily: Alabama Lawmaker Introduces Mandatory Vasectomy Bill In Response To Abortion Ban || Via Huffpost https://t.co/CYTLojSEjm 5 minutes ago

NeilainO

Neila🌸In Ohio RT @jilevin: Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/jLoFzbf3m0 https://t.co/87Hg5XP… 11 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/KrCOSSGich via @usatoday 23 minutes ago

updategamingtip

Update Gaming TIps Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/jdgKIeBYkt https://t.co/34NiUP4CKi 26 minutes ago

edandco1

Kj RT @MarisaWard57: I have to admit....this has me snickering. (Rather evilly I might add.😈) Alabama lawmaker responds to abortion ban with… 55 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Mandatory vasectomy at age 50? Alabama lawmaker proposes response to abortion ban https://t.co/jLoFzbf3m0 https://t.co/87Hg5XP1IZ 1 hour ago

TTulsi2020_john

john 💙 Alabama Lawmaker Introduces Mandatory Vasectomy Bill In Response To Abortion Ban | HuffPost https://t.co/u6pkXhstAS 1 hour ago

Sanginamby

Sangita Last year, Republicans in Alabama passed an Act which would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy,… https://t.co/6xP669RKfB 2 hours ago

