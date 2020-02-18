Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > “Whitey” Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction

“Whitey” Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The notorious crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger terrorized Boston from the 1970s into the 1990s with a campaign of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking, then spent 16 years on the lam after he was tipped to his pending arrest. In 2013, Janet Uhlar was one of 12 jurors who found Bulger […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Whitey Bulger Juror Says She Regrets Murder Conviction

Whitey Bulger Juror Says She Regrets Murder Conviction 00:30

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Whitey Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction

EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The notorious crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger terrorized Boston from the 1970s into the 1990s with a campaign of murder, extortion,...
Seattle Times

Whitey Bulger: Juror who received dozens of letters from mafia boss says she regrets murder conviction

Janet Uhlar says she would have voted to acquit him – had she known the CIA subjected him to experiments with LSD
Independent


Tweets about this

tickelsurfancy

Adam Parody RT @BoSnerdley: "Whitey" Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction https://t.co/CHmp8EVVxJ 7 minutes ago

4thGear1

Lynn Meehan RT @DailyMail: I would have cleared Whitey Bulger if I had known the CIA did mind control experiments on him with LSD, says juror https://t… 22 minutes ago

DemocratsUnite3

Democrats United Whitey Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction https://t.co/zeMqVdyXVC 25 minutes ago

deblume

Deblume Mobile Whoa, more mind control proof from folks in @fbi @cia involved in Whitey Bulger Coverup @janforney1 https://t.co/rhwqSvO4mN 26 minutes ago

2hellwevil

2HELLwithEVIL RT @WashTimes: After learning of Whitey Bulger LSD tests, juror has regrets https://t.co/QSsqXW8eXr 27 minutes ago

Tropicalbill1

👌DEMS-ARE-🦇💩 CRAZY👌 RT @LadyLibertyInEx: Then CIA director S. Turner acknowledged evidence showing the [CIA] had been searching for a drug that could prepare s… 31 minutes ago

Marly2944

Marilyn RT @janetuhlar: Whitey Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction By MICHAEL REZENDES https://t.co/Pz8DmCRXuj 36 minutes ago

janetuhlar

Janet Uhlar Whitey Bulger juror says she regrets murder conviction By MICHAEL REZENDES https://t.co/Pz8DmCRXuj 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.