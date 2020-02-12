Global  

Mexico attorney general says case of ex-oil chief 'symbolic'

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Until recently, Mexico had done little to pursue corruption revealed by the investigation into Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which has ensnared politicians, business leaders, and even former and sitting presidents in other Latin American countries. Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero has no doubt why: “Evidently because there was a formula […]
Spanish police arrest former oil executive sought by Mexico

Spanish police arrest former oil executive sought by MexicoMEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico's state oil company was arrested Wednesday in Spain on a international warrant issued by Mexico, authorities said....
WorldNews

