Report calls for school inspectors to monitor teachers

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A parliamentary education committee's report, which recommends a school inspectorate to monitor classrooms, give performance feedback and set improvement goals for teachers, has been branded One Nation MP Mark Latham's "manifesto". 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published Do active shooter drills hurt more than they help? 03:07 The two largest teachers unions in the United States called Wednesday for big changes to active shooter drills in schools, arguing that they are unnecessarily traumatic and do not make students safer. A report issued jointly by the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association...