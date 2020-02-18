Global  

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on. The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one […]
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy 00:42

 Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth...
France 24 Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsMarketWatchDeutsche WelleReutersNews24CNABelfast TelegraphbizjournalsFOXNews.comWorldNews

