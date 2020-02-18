Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on. The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one […]
States across the country have been adjusting their statutes of limitations when it comes to the kind of sex abuse claims being made against the Boy Scouts of America. The uncertainty created by those..