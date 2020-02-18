What the death of Holden means for the old Commodore in your backyard Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Classic Holdens are expected to fetch big prices after the demise of the brand in Australia – just don't expect the rusty old Commodore sitting in the backyard to suddenly shoot up in value. 👓 View full article

