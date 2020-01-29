Global  

Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar’s development model in Bihar

Hindu Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Prashant Kishor said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar needs to spell out whether he is with the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi or those who support Nathuram Godse
News video: Watch: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban across India

Watch: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for liquor ban across India 01:31

 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has pitched for a pan-India ban on liquor.

'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP [Video]'Amit Shah recommended him': Nitish Kumar on Prashant Kishor jibes at BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar commented on his party's leader Prashant Kishor. Kumar was asked about Kishor's tweets against BJP leaders. Kumar said that BJP's Amit Shah had insisted on induction..

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Kishor launches 'Baat Bihar Ki', targets Nitish

Poll strategist and former JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday launched the 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign and said he would work towards making Bihar one...
IndiaTimes

After Bihar, Nitish Kumar pushes for nationwide ban on alcohol

Chief minister (CM) Nitish Kumar on Sunday pitched for a nationwide ban on liquor, saying it is necessary from social, religious and scientific points of view....
IndiaTimes

iam_Amiy

amiy RT @TheWeekLive: Why is Bihar still one of the poorest states, Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's governance https://t.co/4huTEBfayc… 15 seconds ago

Nh1News

Nh1 News Prashant Kishor questions Nitish Kumar's development model in Bihar Read more at: https://t.co/csxFoPUu3P Copyrigh… https://t.co/FAD9diCPHd 2 minutes ago

DILIPLOHIA

DILIP LOHIA "Why Is Bihar...?" Prashant Kishor's Tough Questions For Nitish Kumar https://t.co/sn7tHkOFMr via @ndtv 5 minutes ago

syzeim52

Syed Zeya Imam "Why Is Bihar...?" Prashant Kishor's Tough Questions For Nitish Kumar https://t.co/3y8krEt52M Shared via NDTV New… https://t.co/aJszXmVN0b 13 minutes ago

abubakr_ilyas

ABUBAKR ILYAS "Why Is Bihar...?" Prashant Kishor's Tough Questions For Nitish Kumar https://t.co/tl9SDlc4ml via @ndtv 18 minutes ago

rabiiik527

rabia RT @ndtv: "Why Is Bihar...?" Prashant Kishor's Tough Questions For Nitish Kumar https://t.co/MODYaHEZHV #NDTVNewsBeeps https://t.co/eRBAzP5… 26 minutes ago

vidyabox1

vidyabox “Why Is Bihar…?” Prashant Kishor’s Tough Questions For Nitish Kumar https://t.co/qs0ZIXuPwq 28 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Prashant Kishor Questions Nitish Kumar on JDU-BJP Alliance, Says 'Gandhi And Godse Cannot Go Hand in Hand'… https://t.co/xwKvvy2Mo7 44 minutes ago

