PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bombing targeted a police vehicle in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing a policeman and wounding three others, officials said. The police were assigned to escort health workers during an anti-polio vaccination campaign in the region. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Kolachi, a town in the […]