Stampede kills at least 20 at refugee camp in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A local official says at least 20 people died in a stampede in Niger as they were being given food and goods at a refugee camp. Diffa governor Issa Lamine said 15 women and five children were killed and 16 others were injured Monday at the camp in the southeast for […]

