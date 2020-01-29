Global  

Stampede kills at least 20 at refugee camp in Niger

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A local official says at least 20 people died in a stampede in Niger as they were being given food and goods at a refugee camp. Diffa governor Issa Lamine said 15 women and five children were killed and 16 others were injured Monday at the camp in the southeast for […]
Niger stampede kills 20 at handout for refugees

The accident occurred at a youth and culture centre in Diffa, the main town of a region of the same name that hosts more than a quarter of a million refugees and...
