Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says

Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says

CBC.ca Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Driving at night comes with challenges from poorly lit roads to headlight glare, but now many Ontarians say there’s another thing to worry about — not being able to read the province’s new licence plates in the dark. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday [Video]NYPD Ties Same Cop Shooter To Sunday's Bronx Precinct Shooting, Saturday's Street Ambush On Saturday

Police officials are calling a man's alleged attacks on police "assassination attempts" after one officer was shot in the face and the arm on Saturday night, then opening fire in the 41st Precinct..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital [Video]NYPD Officer Shot In Saturday Night Ambush Released From Hospital

An NYPD shot in the chin and the neck in what police officials are calling an "assassination attempt" on Feb. 8, 2020, was released from Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx on Sunday, just hours after the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Government looking into reports new Ontario licence plates are unreadable at night

The Ontario government has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that they are looking into reports that the province’s new licence plates are difficult to read at...
CTV News

NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer was wounded by gunfire in the Bronx on Saturday night in what Commissioner Dermot Shea called “an...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mcryerse

Catherine Clermont Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night: police officer https://t.co/AKGsi0k8Yk 3 minutes ago

Canada_Reddit

Canada Reddit Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says @Canada… https://t.co/WhH2gwzpYQ 8 minutes ago

casslmckay

Cassandra RT @CBCOttawa: Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says https://t.co/DJqSVgd0M3… 13 minutes ago

r32argent

Edward RT @CBCToronto: Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says https://t.co/33fascmbA… 16 minutes ago

AnnStew80895938

Ann Stewart RT @sunlorrie: Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says https://t.co/e9csKVcfe… 19 minutes ago

Patrolcats

Patrolcats RT @sunlorrie: Sources: (1) Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says: 'Did any… 35 minutes ago

TrilliumFlowers

Catherine Wilkie RT @natnewswatch: Not a bright idea: Ontario's new licence plates 'virtually unreadable' at night, police officer says | CBC News https://… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.